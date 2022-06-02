RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

RNXT opened at $1.93 on Thursday. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

