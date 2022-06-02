Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PepGen Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for PepGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PepGen in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PepGen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PEPG opened at $10.92 on Thursday. PepGen has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

