Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF):

5/26/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/26/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $27.00.

5/26/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00.

4/19/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ELF opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

