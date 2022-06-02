Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ: CMCT) recently:

5/31/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. "

5/29/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/27/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/3/2022 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,418. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

