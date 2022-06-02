Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $24.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.67 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $2,825.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,752.37.

AMZN opened at $2,433.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,025.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,725.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3,046.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

