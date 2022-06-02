Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 2nd (AAWH, ACHR, ADIL, ADMP, AFIB, AGLE, AIKI, ALE, ALSMY, ANPDF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 2nd:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$42.75 to C$46.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $320.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$172.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$180.00 to C$182.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00.

