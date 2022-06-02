Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 2nd (ADPT, AGLE, AROW, ATDRY, ATXS, AYRWF, BCOR, BIOC, EXAS, GH)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 2nd:

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $61.00 to $14.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$39.00 to C$43.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

