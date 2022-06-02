Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 2nd (BE, BLDP, BMEA, DASH, FCEL, FLT, GMDA, GPR, HAE, HOWL)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 2nd:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

