Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 2nd (BE, BLDP, BMEA, DASH, FCEL, FLT, GMDA, GPR, HAE, HOWL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 2nd:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

