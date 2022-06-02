Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BGSF (BGSF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BGSF (NYSE: BGSF) in the last few weeks:

5/29/2022 – BGSF is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – BGSF was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

5/21/2022 – BGSF is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – BGSF is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – BGSF is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – BGSF is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – BGSF is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – BGSF is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – BGSF is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.20.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

