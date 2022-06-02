Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/27/2022 – ONE Group Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “
  5/26/2022 – ONE Group Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
  • 5/18/2022 – ONE Group Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  5/17/2022 – ONE Group Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
  5/10/2022 – ONE Group Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
  • 5/10/2022 – ONE Group Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 4/16/2022 – ONE Group Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 4/8/2022 – ONE Group Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

