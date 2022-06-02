Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 89bio (ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2022 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $40.00.

5/12/2022 – 89bio was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

5/12/2022 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $29.00.

5/12/2022 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,923. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.70.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 583.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 59,791 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 9.4% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 164,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 89bio by 261.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

