Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CROMF):

  • 5/17/2022 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50.
  • 5/16/2022 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.25 to C$18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 5/13/2022 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$19.75.
  • 5/13/2022 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.50.
  • 4/6/2022 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$19.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

