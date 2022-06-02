Reviewing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pioneer Oil and Gas and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 1 0 2 0 2.33

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $109.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum 7.97% 78.66% 8.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 1.24 $145.01 million $5.75 17.42

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

