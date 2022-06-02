Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.