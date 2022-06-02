Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.74.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.