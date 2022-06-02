Richard W. Dugan Sells 6,500 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $560.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.60. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,158,000 after buying an additional 123,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 229,581 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 179,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

