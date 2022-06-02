Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) will post sales of $58.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Ring Energy reported sales of $47.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year sales of $240.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.46 million to $254.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $302.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ring Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

REI opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

