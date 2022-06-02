RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) vs. Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Head to Head Comparison

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RINO International and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 134.39 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23%

Volatility & Risk

RINO International has a beta of -4.3, indicating that its share price is 530% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RINO International and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.16%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than RINO International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats RINO International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RINO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

