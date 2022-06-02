RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 10th

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of REDU opened at $1.40 on Thursday. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.