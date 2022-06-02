Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Riskified reported earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,135. The company has a market capitalization of $840.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

