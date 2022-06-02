Rivian Automotive (RIVN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2022 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

5/17/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $69.00.

5/13/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $24.00.

5/12/2022 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

5/12/2022 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2022 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $77.00.

5/12/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $30.00.

5/12/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $80.00.

5/12/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $67.00.

5/12/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $108.00.

5/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $24.00.

4/26/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00.

4/18/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

RIVN stock traded down 1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 30.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,533,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,493,412. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of 65.35.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $2,056,770,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

