RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Jordan W. Graham Sells 1,000 Shares

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.70. 1,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. RLI’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

