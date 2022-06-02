RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) to announce $318.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.66 million and the highest is $346.25 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $194.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RLJ. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.86 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.