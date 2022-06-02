Robert C. Sledd Sells 2,000 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE UVV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.69. 91,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.97 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 89,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.