Robert D. Johnson Sells 500 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $15,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,834.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.77. 2,224,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

