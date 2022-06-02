Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

ALLO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 1,116,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,795. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 200.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 241,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

