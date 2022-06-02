Robert W. Baird Lowers CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) to Neutral

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $575.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.