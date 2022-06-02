Robert W. Baird Trims S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price to $414.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.43.

SPGI opened at $332.01 on Thursday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock worth $3,559,780 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

