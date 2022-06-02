Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $430.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.88. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $402.05 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $241,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 544.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

