Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

Shares of ROST opened at $82.66 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

