Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $59.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 151.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

