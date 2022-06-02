Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of EPA:SU traded down €2.54 ($2.73) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €129.04 ($138.75). 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €149.03. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

