Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Target Price to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of EGHSF stock remained flat at $$25.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

