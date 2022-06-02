Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Target Price to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ENGH stock traded up C$0.68 on Thursday, hitting C$34.36. 50,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$31.40 and a twelve month high of C$64.42.

In related news, Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total transaction of C$813,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,935,212.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

