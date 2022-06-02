RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $4,770,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $4,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,540,392 shares in the company, valued at $52,855,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,139. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 294,681 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after buying an additional 255,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after buying an additional 449,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RES. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

