Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 186,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.