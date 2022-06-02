SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
About SAB Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.
