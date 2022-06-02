Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BRW stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 101,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,254. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $111,195.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,622,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,042,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 345,059 shares of company stock worth $1,660,150 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $5,740,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

