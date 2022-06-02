Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Director Peter J. Manning Sells 2,000 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.80. 49,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,065. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

