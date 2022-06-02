Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

Shares of CRM opened at $176.07 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a PE ratio of 170.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,009,332. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 47.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2,963.5% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

