Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.Samsara also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Samsara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 2,195,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 132,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

