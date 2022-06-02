Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

