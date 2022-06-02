Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

