Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $320.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

