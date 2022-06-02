Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.00 ($6.45) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.88) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SHA traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.88 ($6.32). The stock had a trading volume of 470,619 shares. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($18.00). The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.52 and a 200 day moving average of €6.37.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

