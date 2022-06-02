Scholar Rock (SRRK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2022 – Scholar Rock had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00.

5/17/2022 – Scholar Rock had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Scholar Rock had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $55.00.

5/16/2022 – Scholar Rock had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Scholar Rock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of SRRK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

