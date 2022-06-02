Scholar Rock (SRRK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/24/2022 – Scholar Rock had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Scholar Rock had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Scholar Rock had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $55.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Scholar Rock had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Scholar Rock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “
Shares of SRRK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $44.95.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
