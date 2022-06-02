Scotiabank Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$57.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. Stelco has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

