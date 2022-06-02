Scotiabank Raises Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$39.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JWLLF. TD Securities raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

JWLLF stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 623. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.