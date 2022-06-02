Scotiabank Raises Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$39.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.41.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded up C$2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.53. 37,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,728. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.24. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.