Sean Finn Sells 17,122 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at C$3,211,876.38.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total transaction of C$613,180.00.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$144.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$128.50 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$157.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8199994 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.30.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

