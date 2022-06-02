SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,250. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.