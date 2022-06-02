SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $982.39 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In related news, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 over the last ninety days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

